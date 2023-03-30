Latest transfer news regarding Hull City and Sheffield United emerges as they prepare for their weekend clashes

Newcastle United could reportedly cut ties permanently with Hull City loan goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Sheffield United loanee Ciaran Clark. The pair are both due to return to their parent club this summer.

Darlow was given the green light to move to the MKM Stadium earlier this winter to get some more game time under his belt. He has since made five appearances for Liam Rosenior’s side and is their starting ‘keeper ahead of Matt Ingram at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark, on the other hand, linked up with the Blades last summer. He has since played 10 times for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, the duo ‘could’ depart Newcastle for good in a few months time along with the likes of Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Matty Longstaff. The Toon Army may well be preparing for life in Europe in the next campaign.

Darlow, 32, has made a positive impression at Hull in the matches he has played in so far. He is vastly experienced stopper in the Football League and would be a useful addition for the Tigers if they could strike a deal to get him.