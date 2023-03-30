Latest news emerges regarding this ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player emerges

Aberdeen have given former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United midfielder Barry Robson their managerial role until the end of the season. The 44-year-old has been in interim charge since the end of January and has impressed with ex-Boro and Hull City number two Steve Agnew as his assistant.

The Dons have won four out of his six Scottish Premiership matches in charge since Jim Goodwin’s exit. They are currently 4th in the table behind Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

Robson has said: “Both Steve (Agnew) and I are delighted and honoured to be asked by the board to continue in our current roles and to demonstrate our ability to lead the team in the longer term. We have had a tremendous reaction from the players, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have bought into the things we have asked them to do.

“I fully understand what our objectives are between now and the end of May, and I will work as hard as I possibly can, together with the excellent staff group at the Club, to deliver on those expectations.”

Middlesbrough signed the Scotsman in 2010 after he had spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United and Celtic. He spent two years at the Riverside Stadium and scored 19 goals in 90 games in all competitions before leaving when Vancouver Whitecaps came calling.