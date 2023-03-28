All Sections
Top 10 highest ranked January signings in the Championship including Middlesbrough, Burnley, Watford, Stoke City and Hull City men - gallery

Which signings from January have statistically done the best so far in the Championship?

Harry Mail
Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:33 BST

The January transfer window provides clubs in the Championship the opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. Middlesbrough were busy and brought in Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey from Premier League side Aston Villa on loan.

Sheffield United were quiet, whereas Hull City delved into the market to land the likes of Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace, Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

Using data via WhoScored, here is a look at the top 10 highest ranked winter signings in the second tier so far, with some surprise inclusions in there...

Average rating: 6.98

10. Kevin Long, Birmingham

Average rating: 6.98

Average rating: 7.01

9. Ryan Porteous, Watford

Average rating: 7.01

Average rating: 7.01

8. Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke City

Average rating: 7.01

Average rating: 7.02

7. Aaron Ramsey, Middlesbrough

Average rating: 7.02

