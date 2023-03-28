Latest transfer news emerges regarding this reported Sheffield United summer target

Sheffield United will reportedly have to see off competition from overseas if they are to sign highly-rated Motherwell defender Max Johnston this summer. The Blades have been linked with a swoop for the youngster at the end of this season but aren’t the only club in the frame.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are 2nd in the table. They have 3rd place Middlesbrough breathing down their neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report by the Daily Star, Sheffield United are keeping ‘close tabs’ on Johnston’s development up in Scotland along with fellow second tier outfit Luton Town. However, reporter Fabrizio Romano claims European trio AS Monaco, Augsburg and Udinese are now ‘keen’ on landing the full-back as well in the next transfer window.

Johnston, 19, has been on the books at Motherwell for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various youth levels before going out on loan to Queen of the South and Cove Rangers to gain experience.