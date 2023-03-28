Sheffield United will reportedly have to see off competition from overseas if they are to sign highly-rated Motherwell defender Max Johnston this summer. The Blades have been linked with a swoop for the youngster at the end of this season but aren’t the only club in the frame.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are 2nd in the table. They have 3rd place Middlesbrough breathing down their neck.
According to a report by the Daily Star, Sheffield United are keeping ‘close tabs’ on Johnston’s development up in Scotland along with fellow second tier outfit Luton Town. However, reporter Fabrizio Romano claims European trio AS Monaco, Augsburg and Udinese are now ‘keen’ on landing the full-back as well in the next transfer window.
Johnston, 19, has been on the books at Motherwell for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various youth levels before going out on loan to Queen of the South and Cove Rangers to gain experience.
The right-back has risen into their first-team over the course of this campaign and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, 10 of which have come in the league. His contract expires at the end of June meaning his side are vulnerable to losing him, with Sheffield United among various teams credited with an interest.