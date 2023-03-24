News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United climbing as Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley all target top-two finish - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

By YP Sport
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

In the latest episode of our Yorkshire Post FootballTalk podcast, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss whether Leeds United edging towards Premier League safety, the battle between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough for Championship runners-up spot and whether Rotherham United are in freefall.

They also discuss how realistic a chance Neil Warnock has of pulling off a 'great escape' with Huddersfield Town and whether Sheffield Wednesday AND Barnsley can both finish in the top two in League One.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

MiddlesbroughBarnsleyPremier LeagueFootball League