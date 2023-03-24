In the latest episode of our Yorkshire Post FootballTalk podcast, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss whether Leeds United edging towards Premier League safety, the battle between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough for Championship runners-up spot and whether Rotherham United are in freefall.
They also discuss how realistic a chance Neil Warnock has of pulling off a 'great escape' with Huddersfield Town and whether Sheffield Wednesday AND Barnsley can both finish in the top two in League One.
