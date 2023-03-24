THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

In the latest episode of our Yorkshire Post FootballTalk podcast, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss whether Leeds United edging towards Premier League safety, the battle between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough for Championship runners-up spot and whether Rotherham United are in freefall.

They also discuss how realistic a chance Neil Warnock has of pulling off a 'great escape' with Huddersfield Town and whether Sheffield Wednesday AND Barnsley can both finish in the top two in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

.