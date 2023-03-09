News you can trust since 1754
10 free agents still available to Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United - gallery

A look at what transfer options are still out there for Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
8 minutes ago

The door remains open for Championship clubs to still sign players on free transfers. There is a whole host of individuals who remain without a club at this moment in time.

Both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are competing for promotion to the Premier League, with the Blades currently in 2nd place above Michael Carrick’s side. Hull City are keeping one eye on next term already under Liam Rosenior, whilst Rotherham United look to survive.

Here is a look at 10 free agents who the Championship quartet could still land as they all look to end this season on a high...

1. Danny Rose

The former Leeds United full-back cut ties with Watford last year.

2. Max Kruse

The Bundesliga stalwart is still in the hunt for a new club following his exit from Wolfsburg.

3. Jurgen Locadia

The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion striker remains a free agent.

Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

4. Rey Manaj

He has recently left Watford by mutual consent and the forward is eyeing a new club.

