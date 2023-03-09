10 free agents still available to Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United - gallery
A look at what transfer options are still out there for Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United
The door remains open for Championship clubs to still sign players on free transfers. There is a whole host of individuals who remain without a club at this moment in time.
Both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are competing for promotion to the Premier League, with the Blades currently in 2nd place above Michael Carrick’s side. Hull City are keeping one eye on next term already under Liam Rosenior, whilst Rotherham United look to survive.
Here is a look at 10 free agents who the Championship quartet could still land as they all look to end this season on a high...