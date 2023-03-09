Rotherham United are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Birmingham City in the Championship

Rotherham United striker Jordan Hugill wants the Millers to finish as high up in the Championship table as possible. The Millers swooped to land the forward on loan from Norwich City in the January transfer window to bolster their attacking department.

The 30-year-old scored his first couple of goals for the Yorkshire club last time out in their 3-1 win over QPR at home. They are now eight points above the relegation zone ahead of their trip to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his brace for Rotherham against the R’s last weekend, Hugill said: “My job is to score goals but at the end of the day, why I came here is to keep this team in this league and to climb up that table. I feel like I have been helping towards it.

“I think we have got a good cushion (above the relegation zone) but I don’t want us to get comfortable, I don’t want us to get complacent.

“I want us to keep pushing and I want to climb as high as I can up that table so come the end of the season we’re not just eight points (above) we’re however many points away. I want to keep pushing forward and progressing as a club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the next few games, he added: “Hopefully we can carry on the momentum and form that we shown. Hopefully we can carry on scoring goals.”

Hugill has fallen out of favour at Norwich, hence why his parent club allowed him to depart earlier this winter. He played just seven league games for the Canaries during the first-half of this campaign and has already played the same amount of matches already for Rotherham now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad