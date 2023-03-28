Latest transfer news emerges regarding this ex-Sheffield United defender who left the club last summer

Woking have snapped up former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata. The Poland youth international has joined the National League side on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season.

The Blades cut ties with the centre-back at the end of the last campaign and he subsequently linked up with Southend United. He has made 39 appearances for the Shrimpers this term but moved on earlier this month.

Sheffield United signed the youngster back in 2020 from Brighton and Hove Albion and he made his debut for the Yorkshire club in a Carabao Cup clash against League Two outfit Carlisle United in August 2021. He went on to make one further first-team appearance after that.

Lopata had spells in the academies at Southampton, Bristol City and Yeovil Town before Brighton landed him. He never played for the Seagull’s senior team but did gain experience out on loan at Whitehawk and Zagłębie Sosnowiec during his spell at the AMEX Stadium before moving to Bramall Lane.