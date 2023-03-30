Hull City are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United

Former Hull City midfielder Ray Parlour believes the Tigers still need to pick up some more wins to avoid getting dragged into any trouble at the bottom end of the Championship. Liam Rosenior’s side are sat in 15th place in the table and are 10 points above the drop zone with eight games left to play.

A couple more victories should see the Yorkshire outfit safe though, even with teams below them winning games. They are back in action this Saturday against 20th position Rotherham United and the Millers would go four points behind if they won at the MKM Stadium.

Arsenal favourite Parlour, who played for Hull back in 2007, has said, as per Fairplay: “I worry that they need to get enough points to stay up. You look at the teams below them and think that Hull should be fine, but you still have to look over your shoulder because if teams keep winning, like Huddersfield, who are getting points at the moment, suddenly, you get nearer and nearer to the relegation spots.

“Most of their fans, and they have great fans by the way, consistently bringing two-and-a-half thousand to away games, will be happy with midtable. But they will want to push on next season and make it to the play-offs.”

Parlour thinks Rosenior is doing a decent job and added: “If they can finish midtable, the owners will appreciate that they have the right manager here. Liam Rosenior will have done enough to gain some respect and some money because it’s all about investment and what players you can recruit, it’s so important in the Championship. After that, we can see where they will go next season.

“Hull had that little bit of experience of Premier League football in those great seasons when they made it to the top flight, and they’ll want to make it back. There are lots of clubs that will want to do the same, but they will have to believe in themselves and do some better recruitment next season.

“It’s all about rebuilding. Liam Rosenior is doing really well; he is a good young coach who is learning all the time as much as anybody at that young age. He had that spell at Derby, and he has learnt from different managers, so he will keep getting better.”