Hull City could be set to make a second swoop this summer to land Malcolm Ebiowei on loan once his current spell ends. The 19-year-old joined the Tigers in the January transfer window until the end of the season and has made seven appearances so far.

While Ebiowei is yet to get off the mark for City, he has impressed in his short stint at the club and Hull Live have reported that Liam Rosenior is eager to bring him back for next season. However, Crystal Palace’s uncertainty over their Premier League status and their recent managerial change means that the club are not likely to make a decision on the teenager’s future anytime soon.

The Eagles currently sit three points above the relegation zone in 12th place and are preparing for their second spell under Roy Hodgson. If the 75-year-old fails to keep them up then Ebiowei could be an important asset to them in the Championship.

Norwich loanee available for transfer

Norwich City loanee Isaac Hayden will be made available for transfer by Newcastle United this summer, according to The Athletic. The midfielder joined the Canaries at the start of the season but has only made 12 appearances due to injury.

The Magpies are open to allowing Hayden to leave after seven years on Tyneside, with the club’s dramatic rise over the last year leaving little room for him in the matchday squad. While Hayden will still have three years left of his whopping six-year deal, he could be available for any interested Championship team.

It seems unlikely that Norwich will look to bring him in permanently however, given his lack of impact since joining in the summer. Hayden has endured two absences through a knee injury and hasn’t played for the Canaries since December.

Blackburn Rovers ace seals new deal

Blackburn Rovers’ Scott Wharton has extended his contract until 2027. The defender was part of Rovers’ academy before making his senior debut in 2015 and has established himself as a regular in the team over the past couple of seasons.

Wharton has made 17 starts in the Championship this term, while his 18-year-old brother, Adam, has also forced his way into the first team squad.

Speaking to the club website, the 25-year-old said: “I’ve been here a long time already, but to stay for another four years is a proud moment for me and my family. I think it’s promising and there are positive things to come.”