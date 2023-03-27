Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has made some significant improvements to the club since taking over from the Allam family back in Janaury 2022. The Turkish entreprenuer hasn’t only invested in the playing squad but has also brought fans back on side and offered free travel to away matches.

However, something else has improved at the MKM Stadium as well over recent times as well....the food on offer. Based on information collected by BetVictor and via ‘@FootyScran’ on Twitter, here is a look at which club has the best food on offer in the Football League, including Hull City...