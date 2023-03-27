News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
3 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
5 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
7 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
8 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
9 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

How Hull City’s stadium food compares to Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, West Brom and Birmingham City - gallery

Which football clubs have the best food on offer in the Football League?

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has made some significant improvements to the club since taking over from the Allam family back in Janaury 2022. The Turkish entreprenuer hasn’t only invested in the playing squad but has also brought fans back on side and offered free travel to away matches.

However, something else has improved at the MKM Stadium as well over recent times as well....the food on offer. Based on information collected by BetVictor and via ‘@FootyScran’ on Twitter, here is a look at which club has the best food on offer in the Football League, including Hull City...

Chicken Burger, £8.00, 9,144 vote, 89.3% rating

1. 10. Ipswich Town

Chicken Burger, £8.00, 9,144 vote, 89.3% rating Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Hot dog and chips, £7.00, 16,767 votes, 90.3% rating

2. 9. Salford City

Hot dog and chips, £7.00, 16,767 votes, 90.3% rating Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Double smokehouse burger, £7.00, 16,249 votes, 90.6% rating

3. 8. Wycombe

Double smokehouse burger, £7.00, 16,249 votes, 90.6% rating

Photo Sales
Soy and honey beef brisket sandwich, £8.50, 22,987 votes, 91.3% rating

4. 7. Grimsby

Soy and honey beef brisket sandwich, £8.50, 22,987 votes, 91.3% rating

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3