Hull City moved to land the defender last August and he has since been a hit in East Yorkshire

Hull City’s Cyrus Christie has said he had interest from Premier League clubs before signing last summer. The right-back was a free agent for a few months after leaving Fulham at the end of last season as he carefully weighed up his options.

He ended up joining the Tigers on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further year. The Republic of Ireland international has been a hit with the Championship side and has scored three goals in 28 league games to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-back has spoken about other teams being interested in him before his switch to Hull on The Beautiful Game Podcast: “I spoke to some teams in Italy, Turkey, a couple in the Prem, and a few in the top end of the Champ and they were perfect because I wouldn’t have had to move. Obviously I was settled in Surrey. For me it was never about the money. What I realised when I went to Swansea, it gave me the love and enjoyment of football again.”

He added: “Funnily enough, the manager (Liam Rosenior) tried to sign me for Derby. He tried to ring me asking me to come in.”

Christie also believes the best is yet to come from Crystal Palace loan man Malcolm Ebiowei in the black and amber stripes: “I know he’s got ability. People can’t expect the world from him straight away. He’s been injured. It is tough for young boys to come in to a new environment. Hull is a far place (from London).”

Hull’s decision to sign Christie has turned into an inspired bit of business and he has become a popular figure at the MKM Stadium. He has been ruled out until the end of the season through injury which is a blow, with skipper Lewie Coyle likely to step in for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad