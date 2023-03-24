Latest news regarding this ex-Hull City player emerges

Former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is no longer the frontrunner for the Tottenham Hotspur job. Pressure is mounting on their current boss Antonio Conte during the international break.

Mason is first-team coach of the Premier League side and was the favourite to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Julian Nagelsmann is now the leading candidate for the role following his shock sacking by Bayern Munich.

The 35-year-old has emerged as the 1/1 favourite on SkyBet for Spurs. He moved to the Allianz Arena in 2021 after catching the eye at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig and won the Bundesliga title in his first year. However, he has been given the chop now with his side sat in 2nd place behind Borussia Dortmund and has been replaced by ex-Chelsea man Thomas Tuchel.

Mason, 31, is being tipped for a bright future in management. Hull signed him back in 2016 from Spurs and he went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for the East Yorkshire outfit, chipping in with two goals. However, he was forced to retire during his time at the MKM Stadium after sustaining a serious head injury.