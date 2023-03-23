A look at what transfer options are out there for Hull City this summer

Callum Elder is facing an uncertain long-term future at Hull City. The Australian defender sees his contract expire at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the MKM Stadium.

The former Leicester City man is currently due to become a free agent and if he was to leave then the Tigers would need to bring in a new left-back in the next transfer window.

Here is a look at 10 players who Hull could target if Elder was to head out the exit door when his deal runs out in late June...

1 . Harry Toffolo, Nottingham Forest The former Huddersfield Town man was on Hull’s radar in January and would be ideal. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz, Rangers He was linked with the Tigers last summer and his spell at Rangers hasn’t worked out. Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Taylor, Burnley The ex-Leeds United full-back isn’t a regular starter at Burnley and his game time could dry up even more in the Premier League next season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Ben Osborn, Sheffield United The versatile 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this campaign. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales