News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
49 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago M1 closed in both directions in Sheffield
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

10 players Hull City could sign if Callum Elder leaves this summer including Sheffield United, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Hull City this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Callum Elder is facing an uncertain long-term future at Hull City. The Australian defender sees his contract expire at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the MKM Stadium.

The former Leicester City man is currently due to become a free agent and if he was to leave then the Tigers would need to bring in a new left-back in the next transfer window.

Here is a look at 10 players who Hull could target if Elder was to head out the exit door when his deal runs out in late June...

The former Huddersfield Town man was on Hull’s radar in January and would be ideal.

1. Harry Toffolo, Nottingham Forest

The former Huddersfield Town man was on Hull’s radar in January and would be ideal. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
He was linked with the Tigers last summer and his spell at Rangers hasn’t worked out.

2. Ridvan Yilmaz, Rangers

He was linked with the Tigers last summer and his spell at Rangers hasn’t worked out.

Photo Sales
The ex-Leeds United full-back isn’t a regular starter at Burnley and his game time could dry up even more in the Premier League next season.

3. Charlie Taylor, Burnley

The ex-Leeds United full-back isn’t a regular starter at Burnley and his game time could dry up even more in the Premier League next season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The versatile 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this campaign.

4. Ben Osborn, Sheffield United

The versatile 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this campaign. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3