Ex-Football League forward takes non-league job in the North West

Former Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday player Gary Taylor-Fletcher is the new manager of AFC Crewe. The 41-year-old has agreed to take over the non-league outfit following his recent departure from Nantwich Town.

He hung up his boots back in 2019 after making over 600 appearances, 31 of which came in the Premier League during his days at Blackpool, and he has since delved into the coaching world. The Widnes-born man has also worked in Wales with Bangor City and Llandudno over recent years.

Taylor-Fletcher is pleased to have joined AFC Crewe and has said: “Having experienced management for the last 3/4 years and seeing how the game is going it was a project which I have been looking for to build and leave a lasting mark on a club.

“I want to help AFC Crewe move forward and progress in the right way, which I know is what the Nufan board members want and demand.”

Hull had him on loan as a youngster back in 2001 from Northwich Victoria when they were in the Third Division (now League Two) before their rise up the leagues. He then had spells at Leyton Orient and Lincoln City before rocking up at Huddersfield.