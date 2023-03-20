News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
9 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
22 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Championship team of the week includes Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Luton Town and Swansea City men - gallery

A look at who impressed in the Championship over the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT

Middlesbrough thrashed Preston North End 4-0 over the weekend to close the gap on Sheffield United. The Blades were in FA Cup action against Blackburn Rovers instead.

Hull City drew 1-1 away at Reading with Regan Slater scoring and Huddersfield Town picked up a big 1-0 win against Millwall at The Den thanks to striker Danny Ward’s goal to boost their survival hopes. Rotherham United’s game with Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to heavy rain.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week with ratings via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

Rating: 8.8

1. Angus Gunn, Norwich

Rating: 8.8 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.5

2. Harry Darling, Swansea

Rating: 7.5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.2

3. Kyle McFadzean, Coventry

Rating: 8.2 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.0

4. Marc Roberts, Birmingham

Rating: 8.0

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3