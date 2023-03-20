A look at who impressed in the Championship over the weekend

Middlesbrough thrashed Preston North End 4-0 over the weekend to close the gap on Sheffield United. The Blades were in FA Cup action against Blackburn Rovers instead.

Hull City drew 1-1 away at Reading with Regan Slater scoring and Huddersfield Town picked up a big 1-0 win against Millwall at The Den thanks to striker Danny Ward’s goal to boost their survival hopes. Rotherham United’s game with Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to heavy rain.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the week with ratings via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there...

1 . Angus Gunn, Norwich Rating: 8.8 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Harry Darling, Swansea Rating: 7.5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Kyle McFadzean, Coventry Rating: 8.2 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Marc Roberts, Birmingham Rating: 8.0 Photo Sales