Hull City’s unbeaten run of seven league games has come to an end after their loss to Burnley

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has heaped praise on table toppers Burnley after the Clarets beat his side 3-1 at the MKM Stadium. Southampton loan man Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick as the Lancashire outfit extended their impressive run of form in East Yorkshire.

Ozan Tufan pulled a goal back for the Tigers in stoppage time but the night belonged to the visitors. The hosts had a few good moments and Malcolm Ebiowei and Adama Traore in particular looked sharp. However, they lacked that clinical edge to cause Vincent Kompany’s men any serious issues.

Rosenior was impressed with Burnley and wants Hull to emulate their success. He said after the match: “Burnley are the benchmark for us. They are one of the best teams I’ve seen at this level in the last 10 years, if not the best.

“That is a team that play football the right way. That’s the level I definitely want to aspire to for this club. They have a player in Nathan Tella who is outstanding – three shots and three goals – but we’ll get better for this game.

“We’ll make mistakes, but I’m hoping the fans see what we are trying to do. There were so many positives and so many good individual performances. But we gave away some soft goals and against the best teams, you have to be 10 out of 10 in both boxes and we didn’t do that.”

He added: “We dominated the first 15 minutes in the second half, but it was gutting to give away the goals the way that we did. I’m trying to create a process and a style here and the players have bought into that. We are going to improve and get better – I’ve no doubt about it.”

