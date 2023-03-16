Michael Carrick was chosen as Middlesbrough’s replacement for Chris Wilder on 24th October and he has since worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium. His side have risen dramatically up the Championship table since he came in and are now chasing down automatic promotion.
The 41-year-old is making a positive impression in his first managerial role in the game having previously coached at former club Manchester United. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Boro would be in the league if the campaign started when he took over....
1. Burnley, 54 points
2. Middlesbrough, 45 points
3. Sheffield United, 45 points
4. West Brom, 41 points
5. Luton, 39 points
6. Millwall, 37 points
7. Blackburn, 34 points
8. Norwich, 32 points
9. Coventry, 31 points
10. Watford, 31 points
11. Preston, 31 points
12. Sunderland, 29 points
13. Bristol City, 27 points
14. Hull City, 26 points
15. Stoke, 25 points
16. Reading, 22 points
17. Cardiff, 21 points
18. Birmingham, 21 points
19. Blackpool, 19 points
20. Huddersfield Town, 19 points
21. Swansea, 18 points
22. Rotherham United, 15 points
23. QPR, 15 points
24. Wigan, 14 points
Middlesbrough would be just above Sheffield United on goal difference with Carrick winning 14 of his 21 games in charge, drawing three and losing four. Burnley are the runaway leaders and have only lost once since the end of October and twice all season in the league.
At the bottom, QPR would be in the relegation zone along with Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic after their slide down the division recently.