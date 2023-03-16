A look at where Middlesbrough would be if the Championship season started when their popular boss took over

Michael Carrick was chosen as Middlesbrough’s replacement for Chris Wilder on 24th October and he has since worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium. His side have risen dramatically up the Championship table since he came in and are now chasing down automatic promotion.

The 41-year-old is making a positive impression in his first managerial role in the game having previously coached at former club Manchester United. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Boro would be in the league if the campaign started when he took over....

1. Burnley, 54 points

2. Middlesbrough, 45 points

3. Sheffield United, 45 points

4. West Brom, 41 points

5. Luton, 39 points

6. Millwall, 37 points

7. Blackburn, 34 points

8. Norwich, 32 points

9. Coventry, 31 points

10. Watford, 31 points

11. Preston, 31 points

12. Sunderland, 29 points

13. Bristol City, 27 points

14. Hull City, 26 points

15. Stoke, 25 points

16. Reading, 22 points

17. Cardiff, 21 points

18. Birmingham, 21 points

19. Blackpool, 19 points

20. Huddersfield Town, 19 points

21. Swansea, 18 points

22. Rotherham United, 15 points

23. QPR, 15 points

24. Wigan, 14 points

Middlesbrough would be just above Sheffield United on goal difference with Carrick winning 14 of his 21 games in charge, drawing three and losing four. Burnley are the runaway leaders and have only lost once since the end of October and twice all season in the league.