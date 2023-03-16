Hull City turned to former defender Liam Rosenior back in November after parting company with Shota Arveladze. The 38-year-old spent five years of his playing career and now occupies the dugout at the MKM Stadium.
He has made a positive impression so far and has tightened up the Tigers’ defence. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where his side would be in the table if it began when he first took over...
1. Burnley, 48 points
2. Middlesbrough, 44 points
3. Sheffield United, 41 points
4. West Brom, 41 points
5. Luton, 38 points
6. Millwall, 34 points
7. Norwich, 28 points
8. Coventry, 28 points
9. Sunderland, 28 points
10. Preston, 28 points
11. Blackburn, 28 points
12. Bristol City, 26 points
13. Stoke, 25 points
14. Watford, 25 points
15. Hull City, 23 points
16. Reading, 19 points
17. Cardiff, 18 points
18. Birmingham, 18 points
19. Rotherham, 15 points
20. Huddersfield, 15 points
21. Swansea, 14 points
22. Wigan, 14 points
23. Blackpool, 13 points
24. QPR, 12 points
Rosenior has steered Hull way away from the relegation zone but his side haven’t quite had the quality to make a serious push for the play-offs. Their top scorer is Oscar Estupinan on 13 goals but after him it is Ozan Tufan on five so they need to bring in more sources of goals this summer.
Elsewhere, Middlesbrough would be above Sheffield United if the season began in early November. QPR would be rock bottom after their dramatic slip down the division.