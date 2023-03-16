A look at where Hull City would be if the Championship season started when their popular boss took over

Hull City turned to former defender Liam Rosenior back in November after parting company with Shota Arveladze. The 38-year-old spent five years of his playing career and now occupies the dugout at the MKM Stadium.

He has made a positive impression so far and has tightened up the Tigers’ defence. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where his side would be in the table if it began when he first took over...

1. Burnley, 48 points

2. Middlesbrough, 44 points

3. Sheffield United, 41 points

4. West Brom, 41 points

5. Luton, 38 points

6. Millwall, 34 points

7. Norwich, 28 points

8. Coventry, 28 points

9. Sunderland, 28 points

10. Preston, 28 points

11. Blackburn, 28 points

12. Bristol City, 26 points

13. Stoke, 25 points

14. Watford, 25 points

15. Hull City, 23 points

16. Reading, 19 points

17. Cardiff, 18 points

18. Birmingham, 18 points

19. Rotherham, 15 points

20. Huddersfield, 15 points

21. Swansea, 14 points

22. Wigan, 14 points

23. Blackpool, 13 points

24. QPR, 12 points

Rosenior has steered Hull way away from the relegation zone but his side haven’t quite had the quality to make a serious push for the play-offs. Their top scorer is Oscar Estupinan on 13 goals but after him it is Ozan Tufan on five so they need to bring in more sources of goals this summer.