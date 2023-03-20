News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Hull City transfers: Rosenior’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Hull City could line up next season if the transfer rumours and speculation are true

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Hull City will be hoping that they can get their recruitment right this summer as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full season at the helm. The Tigers’ defence has been improved since they turned to their former defender back in November.

Turkish owner Acun Ilicali has brought the fans back on side and there remains to be a feel-good factor around the club despite a pretty underwhelming campaign on the whole. Nevertheless, the club aims to compete at the top end of the table next term.

Here is a look at how Hull could line up in the next campaign if the transfer rumours and speculation are true...

It remains to be seen whether he will be returning to Hull this summer.

1. Karl Darlow, Newcastle

It remains to be seen whether he will be returning to Hull this summer. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
He has statistically been the best right-back in the Championship this season on WhoScored.

2. Cyrus Christie

He has statistically been the best right-back in the Championship this season on WhoScored. Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
He has been linked with a move to East Yorkshire from Liam Rosenior’s former club Brighton and although it would be harsh to drop Alfie Jones, the Tigers need stronger competition at the back.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke, Brighton

He has been linked with a move to East Yorkshire from Liam Rosenior’s former club Brighton and although it would be harsh to drop Alfie Jones, the Tigers need stronger competition at the back. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

Photo Sales
He is very underrated and deserves more recognition for the work he does with the Tigers.

4. Sean McLoughlin

He is very underrated and deserves more recognition for the work he does with the Tigers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3