A look at how Hull City could line up next season if the transfer rumours and speculation are true

Hull City will be hoping that they can get their recruitment right this summer as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full season at the helm. The Tigers’ defence has been improved since they turned to their former defender back in November.

Turkish owner Acun Ilicali has brought the fans back on side and there remains to be a feel-good factor around the club despite a pretty underwhelming campaign on the whole. Nevertheless, the club aims to compete at the top end of the table next term.

Here is a look at how Hull could line up in the next campaign if the transfer rumours and speculation are true...

Karl Darlow, Newcastle It remains to be seen whether he will be returning to Hull this summer.

Cyrus Christie He has statistically been the best right-back in the Championship this season on WhoScored.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Brighton He has been linked with a move to East Yorkshire from Liam Rosenior's former club Brighton and although it would be harsh to drop Alfie Jones, the Tigers need stronger competition at the back.

Sean McLoughlin He is very underrated and deserves more recognition for the work he does with the Tigers.