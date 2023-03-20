Latest news emerges regarding this ex-Hull City winger emerges as he signs for a new team

Former Hull City loan man Marc Pugh has signed for Clitheroe. The winger has joined the Northern Premier League Division One West side on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been out of the game since leaving Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2021. However, he has decided to put his boots back on now in non-league.

Clitheroe boss Dave Dempsey has said: “To bring in a player of Marc’s calibre is testament to everything we are trying to do at this football club.

“Marc will add an abundance of quality to the group, a vast amount of experience and will hopefully be able to give us that extra bit of quality to see games off for the run in of the season.

“After speaking with Marc I feel his sense of passion for the game and his hunger to achieve something this season for his local community alongside his brother Lee.

“It goes without saying I am over the moon to add Marc to the group it’s a really exciting signing for the football club and one I’m sure the fans will get behind too!”

Pugh made his name at Bournemouth and spent nine years with the Cherries from 2010 to 2019, helping them rise from League One to the Premier League during his time in Dorset. He then had a loan spell at Hull during the 2018/19 season and was a hit with the Tigers, scoring three goals in 14 games under Nigel Adkins when he was at the MKM Stadium.