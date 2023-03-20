Latest news emerges regarding this ex-Sheffield United and Hull City manager as League Two side begin search for new boss

Former Sheffield United and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has emerged as one of the early candidates for the Tranmere Rovers job. The League Two side are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Micky Mellon over the weekend.

Adkins, 58, has been out of the game since his departure from Charlton Athletic in October 2021. The Birkenhead-born man has overseen 561 games from the dugout so far and has won 42.1% of matches.

He is 8/1 to take the hotseat at Prenton Park on BetVictor at the moment and is joined in the running by caretaker manager Ian Dawes (5/2), David Artell (5/1), Danny Cowley (6/1) and Robbie Fowler (6/1).

Adkins played for Tranmere during his playing days as a goalkeeper from 1983 to 1986 and also had spells at Wigan Athletic and Bangor City. He then started his managerial career with the latter before embarking on stints at Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Reading.

Sheffield United turned to him in 2015 but he lasted only a year with the Blades in League One. Hull then gave him another chance and he did a steady job with the East Yorkshire outfit, keeping them in the Championship in his first year before finishing in 13th place.