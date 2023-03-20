Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers last Friday. Lee Gregory was on the scoresheet for the Owls as they kept their unbeaten run going.
Barnsley won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers to boost their promotion hopes. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to win promotion from League One...
1. Sheffield Wednesday, 101 points
2. Plymouth, 94 points
3. Ipswich, 92 points
4. Barnsley, 91 points
5. Bolton, 80 points
6. Derby, 79 points
7. Wycombe, 76 points
8. Peterborough, 74 points
9. Portsmouth, 73 points
10. Shrewsbury, 66 points
11. Charlton, 62 points
12. Fleetwood, 60 points
13. Lincoln, 57 points
14. Exeter, 57 points
15. Port Vale, 54 points
16. Bristol Rovers, 53 points
17. Cheltenham, 53 points
18. Burton, 50 points
19. Oxford, 48 points
20. MK Dons, 46 points
21. Accrington, 43 points
22. Morecambe, 40 points
23. Cambridge, 38 points
24. Forest Green, 29 points
Based on these predictions, Sheffield Wednesday are projected to storm to the League One title and pick up a whopping 101 points. They would be joined in the second tier by Plymouth Argyle automatically in 2nd place, with Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Bolton and Derby County making up the play-offs, with Wycombe missing out.
At the other end of the table, Forest Green Rovers are expected to finish rock bottom under Duncan Ferguson. Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Cambridge United slip into League Two, with Oxford United and MK Dons staying up in the end.