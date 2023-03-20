News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
6 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
29 minutes ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year

Promotion and title outcome predicted between Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion to the Championship at the end of this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers last Friday. Lee Gregory was on the scoresheet for the Owls as they kept their unbeaten run going.

Barnsley won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers to boost their promotion hopes. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to win promotion from League One...

1. Sheffield Wednesday, 101 points

2. Plymouth, 94 points

Most Popular

3. Ipswich, 92 points

4. Barnsley, 91 points

5. Bolton, 80 points

6. Derby, 79 points

7. Wycombe, 76 points

8. Peterborough, 74 points

9. Portsmouth, 73 points

10. Shrewsbury, 66 points

11. Charlton, 62 points

12. Fleetwood, 60 points

13. Lincoln, 57 points

14. Exeter, 57 points

15. Port Vale, 54 points

16. Bristol Rovers, 53 points

17. Cheltenham, 53 points

18. Burton, 50 points

19. Oxford, 48 points

20. MK Dons, 46 points

21. Accrington, 43 points

22. Morecambe, 40 points

23. Cambridge, 38 points

24. Forest Green, 29 points

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on these predictions, Sheffield Wednesday are projected to storm to the League One title and pick up a whopping 101 points. They would be joined in the second tier by Plymouth Argyle automatically in 2nd place, with Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Bolton and Derby County making up the play-offs, with Wycombe missing out.

At the other end of the table, Forest Green Rovers are expected to finish rock bottom under Duncan Ferguson. Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Cambridge United slip into League Two, with Oxford United and MK Dons staying up in the end.