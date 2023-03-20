An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion to the Championship at the end of this season

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers last Friday. Lee Gregory was on the scoresheet for the Owls as they kept their unbeaten run going.

Barnsley won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers to boost their promotion hopes. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to win promotion from League One...

1. Sheffield Wednesday, 101 points

2. Plymouth, 94 points

3. Ipswich, 92 points

4. Barnsley, 91 points

5. Bolton, 80 points

6. Derby, 79 points

7. Wycombe, 76 points

8. Peterborough, 74 points

9. Portsmouth, 73 points

10. Shrewsbury, 66 points

11. Charlton, 62 points

12. Fleetwood, 60 points

13. Lincoln, 57 points

14. Exeter, 57 points

15. Port Vale, 54 points

16. Bristol Rovers, 53 points

17. Cheltenham, 53 points

18. Burton, 50 points

19. Oxford, 48 points

20. MK Dons, 46 points

21. Accrington, 43 points

22. Morecambe, 40 points

23. Cambridge, 38 points

24. Forest Green, 29 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on these predictions, Sheffield Wednesday are projected to storm to the League One title and pick up a whopping 101 points. They would be joined in the second tier by Plymouth Argyle automatically in 2nd place, with Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Bolton and Derby County making up the play-offs, with Wycombe missing out.