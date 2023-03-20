'I like the abuse' - Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks gears up for derby day against Barnsley

A FEISTY derby under the lights at Oakwell where the stakes are high is right up the street of Sheffield Wednesday's combative midfielder Will Vaulks.

The former Rotherham United player has plenty of previous experience of all-Yorkshire battles and Tuesday's encounter between Barnsley and the Owls has the potential to be the most important involving White Rose clubs in 22-23.

Wednesday are in pole position in League One, but saw their lead cut after weekend results.

A 23-match unbeaten league run will also be on the line at Barnsley, at a venue where the Owls are unbeaten in their last seven visits.

Will Vaulks. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The Reds, meanwhile, have not been beaten in their past 11 fixtures and are running hot with a chance of gatecrashing the top two if their outstanding form continues.

A win over Wednesday would also clinch a first double over the Hillsborough outfit since 2008-09.

Vaulks said: "You can't beat a derby as a player. I think our players like those games, high-octane and fans behind both teams.

"It will be a game we are looking to win, however that may be. The manager and his staff will be looking at what we can do tactically and physically. I am sure the fans are looking forward to it.

"I've had Cardiff v Swansea, a big one, Bristol City v Cardiff and when I was in Scotland it was Falkirk v Dunfermline. It was small, but pretty fierce and a tasty one. I'd played in a few, won and lost a few and there's nothing like winning in a derby.

"I kind of like the abuse!"

Wednesday’s lead over Plymouth is down to a point, while they are three clear of third-placed Ipswich. Crucially, they have two games in hand on the duo.

They are nine points in front of fourth-placed Barnsley, having played the same amount of games.

Vaulks added: "We’ve a good team and so do they - they are on a really good run. We know in this league that the top 10 are really fighting for those promotion spots. We look at how much we have done, but are by no means clear by any stretch.