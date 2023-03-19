Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One regarding Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday’s league rivals

Sheffield Wednesday remain top of League One as they eye their return to the Championship. The Owls drew 1-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

Barnsley won 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers this weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the third tier...

Ipswich Town eye Portsmouth hotshot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town are being linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop this summer. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Tractor Boys will ‘look’ at landing the ex-Accrington Stanley man in the next transfer window if they gain promotion.

Derby County trio depart

Derby County have loaned out forward George Nunn and goalkeeper Alfie Roberts to Cheshunt and Newcastle Town respectively. The Rams have also let Bartosz Cybulski head to AFC Fylde to get some more experience under his belt.

Morecambe snap up free agent

Morecambe have signed left-back Papa Souare on deal until the end of the season. He has previously played for Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic in the past.

Cheltenham Town pair head out the exit door

Cheltenham Town midfielder Adulai Sambu has been given the green light to join Cirencester Town on loan. The Robins have also sent youngster Zac Guinan to Swindon Supermarine to boost his development.

Cambridge United recall midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad