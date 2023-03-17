Wycombe Wanderers have a few injury woes ahead of Barnsley trip

Latest Wycombe Wanderers selection news as they prepare to face Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers have a few injury concerns ahead of their trip to Barnsley this weekend. The Chairboys had a number of players absent from their clash against Bristol Rovers last time out and will have some decisions to make before their game at Oakwell.

Striker Sam Vokes missed out through injury along with Ryan Tafazolli, Jordan Obita, Dominic Gape and Curtis Thompson, whilst David Wheeler and Nick Freeman were ill. However, on a more positive note, defender Jordan Willis made his return as Matt Bloomfield’s side won 2-0 at the Memorial Ground courtesy of goals by Brandon Hanlan and Chem Campbell.

Wycombe reached the play-off last season and were denied promotion back to the Championship after losing to Sunderland at Wembley. However, they have bounced back well and are currently 7th in the League One table and are three points off the play-offs.

They lost popular boss Gareth Ainsworth to QPR last month and replaced him with Matt Bloomfield. Their new manager has since won two of his first five games at the helm.