Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to gain promotion to the Championship this term. The latter are currently top of the table.

The Tykes are currently 4th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Exeter City recall goalkeeper

Exeter City have recalled goalkeeper Harry Lee from his loan spell at Plymouth Parkway. The youngster was given the green light to join the non-league side to get some experience but is now back with his parent club.

Burton Albion keen on defender

Burton Albion are apparently keeping tabs on Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa. That’s according to the Express & Star, who claim the defender may be allowed to leave on loan in the next campaign with the Brewers in the frame.

Wycombe Wanderers man wanted

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing, who currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers, appears to be a man in-demand right now. Football League World claim Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Coventry City, Reading and Rotherham United all want him.

Oxford United and Portsmouth eye striker

Football League World also suggest Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei is attracting interest right now. Exeter, Oxford United and Portsmouth have been mentioned as potential suitors, as well as Luton Town and Salford City.

Cambridge United to bring back midfielder

