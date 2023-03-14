News you can trust since 1754
League One round-up: Portsmouth eye striker, Charlton Athletic tie up deal, Ipswich Town man extends loan, Morecambe want free agent and more

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for their next games

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:54 GMT

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to gain promotion to the Championship. The Tykes are back in action this weekend away at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls have a home clash against Bolton Wanderers. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Portsmouth eye striker

Portsmouth are keen on a permanent move for Ipswich Town striker Joe Piggott, as per The News. The attacker was allowed to move to Fratton Park on loan during the January transfer window.

Charlton Athletic strike deal

Charlton Athletic have extended Corey Blackett-Taylor’s stay at The Valley by another year. The winger had a 12-month clause in his contract that has been activated by the London club.

Ipswich Town midfielder extends loan

Ipswich Town midfielder Fraser Alexander has extended his loan spell at Cheshunt. He will now spend the rest of the season with the National League South side.

Morecambe eye free agent

Morecambe are apparently keen on free agent midfielder Caolan Boyd Munce but face competition from St Mirren, according to a report by the Daily Record. The 23-year-old left Middlesbrough earlier this winter and is available.

Oxford United tie up new contract

Oxford United defender James Golding has penned a new contract until June 2024. The 18-year-old has said: “I’m really happy about the new deal. I have felt at home ever since I first signed here as a scholar and it’s great to know that the new Gaffer (Liam Manning) and the club have that faith in me.”

Forest Green latest

Duncan Ferguson is not under pressure at Forest Green Rovers, as per Gloucestershire Live. They are currently bottom of the table but are still backing their boss.

