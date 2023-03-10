Latest news regarding this managerial vacancy in League One emerges with new name poised to land role

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s fellow League One club Oxford United are reportedly poised to appoint Liam Manning as their new boss. The U’s have been in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Karl Robinson.

They find themselves down in 18th place in the league table and are only three points above the relegation zone. The Oxford Mail report they are ‘set’ to name Manning as they look to avoid slipping into League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Doncaster Rovers and Hull City man Grant McCann has been linked with the vacancy at the Kassam Stadium over recent days. However, the Northern Irishman appears to be missing out on the role.

Manning, who started his coaching career with spells at Lommel and West Ham, joined MK Dons in 2021 after Russell Martin’s exit to Swansea City and made a positive impression during his first year in Buckinghamshire. His side finished 3rd on 89 points but ended up missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad