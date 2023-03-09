Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s League One rivals

Sheffield Wednesday face Portsmouth away this weekend as they look to keep their push for the title going. Barnsley face Plymouth Argyle at Oakwell.

The Yorkshire pair are both aiming for promotion to the Championship this season. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Oxford close to new boss

Oxford are reportedly set to name Grant McCann as their new boss. The U’s have been in the hunt for a replacement for Karl Robinson and are ‘close’ to finding their man now, as reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon. McCann has previously been at Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Barnsley man linked with exit

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams has been linked with a move away this summer. According to a report by Football League World, second tier trio Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are keen on luring him away in the next transfer window.

Plymouth tie up deal

Plymouth have tied up a new contract deal for goalkeeper Michael Cooper. The highly-rated stopper, who is currently out injured, has put pen-to-paper on an extension until June 2025. He has made 142 appearances for the Pilgrims in all competitions and has said: “I’m very happy. Putting another year on to my current contract after the past few weeks means a lot to me. I’m just really happy to get it done so quickly after the actual offer.”

Exeter City secure defender’s future

Exeter City have handed a professional contract to defender Ed James. The teenager is currently out on loan in non-league at Tiverton Town to gain experience. He has said: “This is a big moment for me, having been at the club since I was eight years old. Everything has been so positive with the academy, and it shows why it has created so many talents. I’ve only had good experiences and had so many good coaches over the years.”

