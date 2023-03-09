A look at what transfer options remain out there for Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both eyeing promotion to the Championship this season from League One. The latter are currently top of the table after their impressive run of form under Darren Moore.

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can claw themselves out of League Two. Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers are nine points off the play-offs in the fourth tier as their hopes of a top seven finish fade away.

Here is a look at 10 free agents who remain available for the Football League quartet to sign as the end of the campaign draws ever nearer...

1 . Tom Carroll The midfielder left Ipswich Town last year and remains without a club. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2 . Oumar Niasse The former Hull City and Huddersfield Town striker last played for Burton Albion last season. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Sammy Ameobi The winger, formerly of Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough, is still without a club. Photo Sales

4 . Fraizer Campbell Huddersfield cut ties with the ex-Hull City striker last summer. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales