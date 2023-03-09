Latest news regarding this ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder as he eyes promotion along with the Owls

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Massimo Luongo is unsure about his long-term future at current club Ipswich Town. The Australia international joined the Tractor Boys in the January transfer window on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He spent the first-half of this campaign at Middlesbrough but didn’t make a single appearances for the Championship club before his departure earlier this winter. Boro snapped up him on a free transfer following his departure from Hillsborough last summer.

Luongo, 30, now lines up against Sheffield Wednesday in League One and is hoping to gain promotion to the second tier alongside the Owls. However, he isn’t too sure on whether he will be staying put at Ipswich beyond the end of his deal. He has said, as per BBC Radio Suffolk: “The more you think about it, the more it stresses you out.

“I just need to be here at the moment. I’m enjoying playing and that’s all I can do. If it happens [that I stay next season], it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll go and do it somewhere else.”

He added: “I want to play while my body lets me and hopefully I’ve got a few more years - I think I do. Where? I don’t know, but I’m going to push while I can. At an older age, I’m enjoying my football more now than when you’re young and trying to prove yourself and survive in the game. I’m past that now.”

Sheffield Wednesday are currently five points above Luongo’s side in the table but have two games in-hand. Darren Moore’s men are back in action this weekend against Portsmouth at Fratton Park as they look to extend their impressive run of form.