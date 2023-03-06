A second-half own goal was enough for Sheffield Wednesday to maintain their three-point lead at the top of League One after victory over Peterborough on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came on the hour when when Barry Bannan’s defence-splitting pass picked out Jaden Brown and his shot deflected in off Nathan Thompson. Plymouth stay second after they claimed a 2-0 win against Charlton.

Argyle took the lead just nine seconds into the second half when Ryan Hardie charged down a clearance from Lucas Ness and clipped the ball over the goalkeeper. Niall Ennis wrapped up the victory three minutes from time.

It was plain sailing for third-placed Ipswich as they cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Burton. Conor Chaplin’s 18th goal of the campaign put them in front and Nathan Broadhead slotted in a second from 10 yards. Freddie Ladapo made the points safe with a third before the break and Chaplin’s first-time finish made it 4-0 after the break.

Bolton had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Morecambe, while Derby threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Shrewsbury. A stunning strike from distance from Hayden Roberts gave the Rams the lead and in-form striker David McGoldrick’s eighth goal in as many matches extended their lead before the break. Shrewsbury pulled a goal back shortly after the restart when Tom Bayliss scored with a superb free-kick and equalised from the penalty spot when Luke Leahy calmly slotted home.

At the bottom, Oliver Casey’s first-half dismissal proved costly for rock-bottom Forest Green as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Accrington. Myles Peart-Harris had put Rovers in front, but their chances were dealt a blow just before half-time when Casey was sent off for a high challenge. Accrington were level moments later when Aaron Pressley headed home and won it in the 64th minute when Rosaire Longelo fired in.

Colby Bishop’s header was enough for Portsmouth to sink second-bottom Cambridge, while MK Dons were beaten 1-0 at Port Vale. Bristol Rovers and Barnsley played out a goalless draw, Alfie May earned Cheltenham a 1-0 win against Fleetwood and a Daniel Mandroiu penalty was enough for Lincoln to see off Oxford. Kevin McDonald made it two goals in two matches for Exeter to earn his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Wycombe.

Following the latest round of games, we have put together the best XI using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

