League One top scorers so far this season including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic men - gallery

A look at who is leading the scoring charts in League One so far this season as the race for promotion heats up

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both in great form as they look to secure promotion to the Championship. The Owls were in action on Friday night and extended their unbeaten run after a 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Tykes secured an impressive 1-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers this weekend after Slobodan Tedic’s late winner. Michael Duff’s side are 4th in the table with 11 games left to play.

Teams such as Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton are battling it out with Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in and around the promotion areas. Here is a look at the 10 top goal scorers in League One so far this term...

10 goals

1. 15. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, Charlton Athletic

10 goals Photo: Joe Dent

11 goals

2. 14. Michael Smith, Sheffield Wednesday

11 goals Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

11 goals

3. 13. Josh Windass, Sheffield Wednesday

11 goals Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

12 goals

4. 12. Freddie Ladapo, Ipswich Town

12 goals Photo: Stephen Pond

Next Page
Page 1 of 4