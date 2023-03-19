A look at who is leading the scoring charts in League One so far this season as the race for promotion heats up

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both in great form as they look to secure promotion to the Championship. The Owls were in action on Friday night and extended their unbeaten run after a 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Tykes secured an impressive 1-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers this weekend after Slobodan Tedic’s late winner. Michael Duff’s side are 4th in the table with 11 games left to play.

Teams such as Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton are battling it out with Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in and around the promotion areas. Here is a look at the 10 top goal scorers in League One so far this term...

15. Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, Charlton Athletic 10 goals

14. Michael Smith, Sheffield Wednesday 11 goals

13. Josh Windass, Sheffield Wednesday 11 goals

12. Freddie Ladapo, Ipswich Town 12 goals