Huddersfield Town picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at promotion hopefuls Millwall over the weekend to boost their survival hopes. Striker Danny Ward scored the only goal of the game for the Terriers.
Rotherham United’s game against relegation rivals Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to heavy rain. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to get relegated to League One at the end of this season...
1. Burnley, 100 points
2. Sheff Utd, 85 points
3. Middlesbrough, 81 points
4. Luton, 77 points
5. Millwall, 73 points
6. Blackburn, 72 points
7. Coventry, 69 points
8. West Brom, 69 points
9. Norwich, 69 points
10. Watford, 67 points
11. Sunderland, 64 points
12. Preston, 63 points
13. Stoke, 61 points
14. Swansea, 58 points
15. Bristol City, 58 points
16. Hull City, 56 points
17. Birmingham, 55 points
18. Reading, 54 points
19. QPR, 50 points
20. Cardiff, 49 points
21. Rotherham, 49 points
22. Huddersfield, 44 points
23. Blackpool, 44 points
24. Wigan, 43 points
Based on these predictions, Huddersfield, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic are projected to drop into League One. Rotherham would stay up by five points in the end along with Cardiff. QPR are in freefall at the moment under Gareth Ainsworth but they are predicted to be fine in the end here.
At the other end of the table, Burnley reach exactly 100 points. Sheffield United finish four points ahead of Middlesbrough and Luton Town, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers make the play-offs.