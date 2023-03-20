A look at who is predicted to get relegated from the Championship at the end of this season

Huddersfield Town picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at promotion hopefuls Millwall over the weekend to boost their survival hopes. Striker Danny Ward scored the only goal of the game for the Terriers.

Rotherham United’s game against relegation rivals Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to heavy rain. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to get relegated to League One at the end of this season...

1. Burnley, 100 points

2. Sheff Utd, 85 points

3. Middlesbrough, 81 points

4. Luton, 77 points

5. Millwall, 73 points

6. Blackburn, 72 points

7. Coventry, 69 points

8. West Brom, 69 points

9. Norwich, 69 points

10. Watford, 67 points

11. Sunderland, 64 points

12. Preston, 63 points

13. Stoke, 61 points

14. Swansea, 58 points

15. Bristol City, 58 points

16. Hull City, 56 points

17. Birmingham, 55 points

18. Reading, 54 points

19. QPR, 50 points

20. Cardiff, 49 points

21. Rotherham, 49 points

22. Huddersfield, 44 points

23. Blackpool, 44 points

24. Wigan, 43 points

Based on these predictions, Huddersfield, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic are projected to drop into League One. Rotherham would stay up by five points in the end along with Cardiff. QPR are in freefall at the moment under Gareth Ainsworth but they are predicted to be fine in the end here.