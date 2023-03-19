News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
30 minutes ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
2 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
3 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

10 soon-to-be available wingers who Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town should sign - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are battling it out at the top end of the Championship and are both hoping to gain promotion to the Premier League. That is also the eventual aim for Hull City under Turkish owner Acun Ilicali.

Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are both looking to stay in the second tier this term. The latter picked up a huge 1-0 win away at Millwall at the Den this weekend.

Here is a look at 10 wingers who are out of contract this summer who the Yorkshire clubs should all look to snap up at the end of this campaign...

Rotherham face a battle to keep him this summer and fellow Yorkshire sides should be keeping tabs on his situation.

1. Chiedozie Ogbene, Rotherham

Rotherham face a battle to keep him this summer and fellow Yorkshire sides should be keeping tabs on his situation. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
He has scores six goals this term but QPR could lose him for nothing, especially if they go down.

2. Chris Willock, QPR

He has scores six goals this term but QPR could lose him for nothing, especially if they go down.

Photo Sales
The winger is proven in the Championship and helped Fulham win the title last year.

3. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham

The winger is proven in the Championship and helped Fulham win the title last year.

Photo Sales
The powerful attacker sees his deal at Reading expire at the end of June.

4. Yakou Meite, Reading

The powerful attacker sees his deal at Reading expire at the end of June. Photo: Jonathan Brady

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3