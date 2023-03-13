Transfer rumour emerges regarding this recently departed Middlesbrough man

Caolan Boyd-Munce is being linked with Morecambe and St Mirren following his departure from Middlesbrough. The midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving the Riverside Stadium by mutual consent during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Boro back in 2022 from Birmingham City but struggled to break into the first-team during his time there. He made just four appearances in all competitions, two of which came this season.

According to the Daily Record, he is currently training with St Mirren to keep up his fitness levels but it remains to be seen whether he will sign for them. Morecambe are keen to keep him in England and are busy at the moment after signing former Hull City and Huddersfield Town striker Oumar Niasse last week.

The Shrimps are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League One. They could see Boyd-Munce as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

