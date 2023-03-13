Latest news emerges as this Football League favourite decides to put his boots back on

Adebayo Akinfenwa, formerly of the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Northampton Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers, has come out of retirement to sign for non-league side Faversham Town. The striker has agreed to join the non-league side at the age of 40.

He announced he was hanging up his boots at the end of last season after Wycombe lost in the League One play-off final at Wembley to Sunderland. However, he is now back in the game in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Akinfenwa, who has played 794 games, played with Faversham boss Sammy Moore at Wimbledon. They are currently 19th in their league tbale and face a battle for survival so will be hoping that their new attacker can help keep them up.

Doncaster signed the veteran back in 2004 after he caught their eye playing for Rushden and Diamonds. His time in Yorkshire didn’t last long though and he headed back down south for Torquay United after his spell with Rovers having played nine matches.

