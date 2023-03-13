Bradford City are in decent form in League Two and are currently 6th in the table. The Bantams drew 1-1 away at Newport County this weekend.
Regarding other Yorkshire teams, Doncaster Rovers are six points off the top seven. Harrogate Town are six points above the relegation zone.
Using the latest data by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how the table is predicted to look at the end of this campaign...
1. Leyton Orient, 89 points
2. Stevenage, 81 points
3. Carlisle, 80 points
4. Bradford, 77 points
5. Northampton, 77 points
6. Mansfield, 76 points
7. Stockport, 74 points
8. Salford, 72 points
9. Sutton, 69 points
10. Swindon, 68 points
11. Barrow, 66 points
12. Doncaster, 64 points
13. Tranmere, 62 points
14. Walsall, 60 points
15. Grimsby, 58 points
16. Wimbledon, 57 points
17. Crewe, 55 points
18. Newport, 54 points
19. Gillingham, 51 points
20. Colchester, 47 points
21. Harrogate, 46 points
22. Crawley, 43 points
23. Hartlepool United, 39 points
24. Rochdale, 35 points
Bradford are predicted to just miss out on automatic promotion at the expense of Leyton Orient, Carlisle United and Stevenage. The Bantams are expected to be joined in the play-offs by Mansfield Town, Northampton Town and Stockport County, with Doncaster missing out.
At the other end of the table, according to this prediction Harrogate will survive by seven points. Hartlepool United and Rochdale are the two teams that slip into the National League, with Crawley staying up.