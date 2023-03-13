A look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League Two as Bradford City look to go up

Bradford City are in decent form in League Two and are currently 6th in the table. The Bantams drew 1-1 away at Newport County this weekend.

Regarding other Yorkshire teams, Doncaster Rovers are six points off the top seven. Harrogate Town are six points above the relegation zone.

Using the latest data by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how the table is predicted to look at the end of this campaign...

1. Leyton Orient, 89 points

2. Stevenage, 81 points

3. Carlisle, 80 points

4. Bradford, 77 points

5. Northampton, 77 points

6. Mansfield, 76 points

7. Stockport, 74 points

8. Salford, 72 points

9. Sutton, 69 points

10. Swindon, 68 points

11. Barrow, 66 points

12. Doncaster, 64 points

13. Tranmere, 62 points

14. Walsall, 60 points

15. Grimsby, 58 points

16. Wimbledon, 57 points

17. Crewe, 55 points

18. Newport, 54 points

19. Gillingham, 51 points

20. Colchester, 47 points

21. Harrogate, 46 points

22. Crawley, 43 points

23. Hartlepool United, 39 points

24. Rochdale, 35 points

Bradford are predicted to just miss out on automatic promotion at the expense of Leyton Orient, Carlisle United and Stevenage. The Bantams are expected to be joined in the play-offs by Mansfield Town, Northampton Town and Stockport County, with Doncaster missing out.