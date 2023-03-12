A look at what Bradford City’s rival manager said after the game this weekend

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan believes people underestimate his side after they drew 1-1 with promotion chasing Bradford City. The Bantams left South Wales with a point this weekend and are now unbeaten in their last five games.

The Exiles find themselves down in 18th place in the League Two table and have won only nine of their 35 games this term. However, their manager thinks their league position isn’t a true reflection of their quality.

Bradford were 1-0 up at half-time after Andy Cook’s first-half goal. The hosts levelled it up in the second-half after Liam Ridehalgh scored an own goal.

Coughlan said afterwards, as per the South Wales Argus: “There was a lot of talk about how good Bradford were, their players, their goalscorer in Andy Cook and their clean sheets but people obviously underestimate the Newport County resilience, character and players.

“The clinical side of the game is probably why Bradford are where they are in the league. They had one chance and took it, and it came from an error.”

He added: “We are a great group and never know when we are beaten – we have massive heart, resilience and character – and today we showed a lot of quality. We played well, moved the ball and got into good areas. We are looking at two really good League Two teams, albeit the table doesn’t suggest that.”

Bradford are 6th and are four points off the automatic promotion places and four points inside the play-offs. They are back in action on Saturday at home to Hartlepool United.

