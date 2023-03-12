Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Bradford City and some of their League Two rivals

Bradford City drew 1-1 away at Newport County this weekend to keep their decent run of form going. Mark Hughes’ side are 6th in the table.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against Hartlepool United. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League Two...

Bradford defender departs

Bradford defender Harvey Rowe has joined Guiseley on loan until the end of the season. The youngster has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Grimsby Town loan out full-back

Grimsby Town right-back Jordan Cropper has joined Barnet on loan for a month. The 22-year-old joined the Mariners in February last year but has now been allowed to depart for the National League.

Barrow tie up deal

Former Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts has been handed a new deal by Barrow. He has put pen-to-paper on a contract extension until 2025 with the Cumbrian outfit and has said: “I’m really happy to get the deal done and over the line. I feel like the club has helped me develop as a player and I’m looking forward to keep on progressing here at Barrow.”

Northampton Town sign free agent

Northampton Town have snapped up free agent defender Paul Osew until the end of the campaign. The 22-year-old cut ties with AFC Wimbledon in February and has found a new home now with the promotion chasing Cobblers.

Stevenage land goalkeeper