Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town over the weekend and have Middlesbrough breathing down their neck now in 3rd. The latter won 3-1 away at Swansea City last time out.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Rotherham United are eight points above the drop zone but Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town are six points from safety. Hull City are enjoying themselves under Liam Rosenior and will have one eye on next season as they look to get themselves into the promotion picture.
Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how the Championship table is predicted to look by the end of this campaign as the battle for promotion and relegation heats up...
1. Burnley, 99 points
2. Sheffield United, 84 points
3. Middlesbrough, 81 points
4. Luton Town, 77 points
5. Millwall, 75 points
6. Blackburn, 71 points
7. Norwich, 71 points
8. West Brom, 70 points
9. Coventry, 68 points
10. Watford, 66 points
11. Sunderland, 65 points
12. Preston, 63 points
13. Stoke, 61 points
14. Bristol City, 60 points
15. Hull City, 57 points
16. Swansea, 57 points
17. Reading, 55 points
18. Birmingham City, 54 points
19. QPR, 54 points
20. Rotherham, 50 points
21. Cardiff, 50 points
22. Wigan, 43 points
23. Blackpool, 42 points
24. Huddersfield, 41 points
Sheffield United are predicted to just get over the line ahead of Middlesbrough by three points meaning it could go down to the final day. Hull and Rotherham are not expected to go anywhere this term, but Huddersfield will slip into League One according to this.