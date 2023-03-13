A look at what is predicted to happen in the Championship as Sheffield United and Middlesbrough battle it out for promotion

Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town over the weekend and have Middlesbrough breathing down their neck now in 3rd. The latter won 3-1 away at Swansea City last time out.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Rotherham United are eight points above the drop zone but Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town are six points from safety. Hull City are enjoying themselves under Liam Rosenior and will have one eye on next season as they look to get themselves into the promotion picture.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how the Championship table is predicted to look by the end of this campaign as the battle for promotion and relegation heats up...

1. Burnley, 99 points

2. Sheffield United, 84 points

3. Middlesbrough, 81 points

4. Luton Town, 77 points

5. Millwall, 75 points

6. Blackburn, 71 points

7. Norwich, 71 points

8. West Brom, 70 points

9. Coventry, 68 points

10. Watford, 66 points

11. Sunderland, 65 points

12. Preston, 63 points

13. Stoke, 61 points

14. Bristol City, 60 points

15. Hull City, 57 points

16. Swansea, 57 points

17. Reading, 55 points

18. Birmingham City, 54 points

19. QPR, 54 points

20. Rotherham, 50 points

21. Cardiff, 50 points

22. Wigan, 43 points

23. Blackpool, 42 points

24. Huddersfield, 41 points

