Hull City linked with transfer move for right-back along with Brentford, Swansea City and Wolves

Latest transfer news emerges regarding Hull City as the Tigers prepare for the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:07 BST

Hull City are being linked with a summer move for Bromley defender Kellen Fisher. The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is also said to be attracting Premier League attention.

The Tigers will be preparing for their first full season under Liam Rosenior in the next transfer window and the 38-year-old will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad. He has made a positive impression with the East Yorkshire club since taking over from Shota Arveladze in November last year.

According to a report by the The Sun, Hull are keen on snapping up Fisher but face competition. Fellow Championship side Swansea City have also been credited with an interest along with top flight duo Brentford and Wolves.

Fisher made his debut for Bromley in the last campaign and hasn’t looked back since. He has made 19 appearances for them in the National League this term and was handed a new three-year contract in February after catching the eye.

The Ravens will face a battle to keep hold of him amid reports he is on the radar of teams higher up the football pyramid, including Hull. Rosenior’s side are back in action this weekend at home to Rotherham United.