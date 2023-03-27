Significant news from the Premier League emerges as Tottenham Hotspur make managerial decision

Tottenham Hotspur have parted company with Antonio Conte by mutual consent. His assistant Cristian Stellini will take over until the end of the season.

Ex-Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason will act as assistant head coach as well. The London club are currently sat in 4th position in the Premier League table and are two points above 5th place Newcastle United.

Spurs coach Ryan Mason

In terms of who could take over next at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the 3/1 favourite on SkyBet following his recent departure from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He has also managed Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the past.

Their former boss Mauricio Pochettino then follows at 7/2. Luis Enrique is 8/1, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner is 10/1 and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou is 16/1 with Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany at the same price.

After deciding to cut ties with Conte, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”