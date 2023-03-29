How the 17 players who have left Hull City this season have fared at Man Utd, Bradford City, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers - gallery
A look at how Hull City’s departed players have got with their new clubs on so far this season
It has been a season of transition at Hull City following the takeover of Acun Ilicali last year. The Turkish owner invested big money into the playing squad last summer but it took a while for their new signings to gel together earlier in this campaign.
Shota Arveladze lost his job and was eventually replaced by club favourite Liam Rosenior in November. The 38-year-old has since impressed at the MKM Stadium and will be looking forward to next term.
Here is a look at how all the players who have left Hull over the past nine months or so are getting on...