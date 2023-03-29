All Sections
How the 17 players who have left Hull City this season have fared at Man Utd, Bradford City, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

A look at how Hull City’s departed players have got with their new clubs on so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 07:30 BST

It has been a season of transition at Hull City following the takeover of Acun Ilicali last year. The Turkish owner invested big money into the playing squad last summer but it took a while for their new signings to gel together earlier in this campaign.

Shota Arveladze lost his job and was eventually replaced by club favourite Liam Rosenior in November. The 38-year-old has since impressed at the MKM Stadium and will be looking forward to next term.

Here is a look at how all the players who have left Hull over the past nine months or so are getting on...

The winger has struggled for starts in the Premier League and has made only 10 league appearances, most of which have come off the bench. Moving up a league was something he understandably couldn’t turn down, but should he have waited another year like Jarrod Bowen did?

1. Keane Lewis-Potter, Brentford

The winger has struggled for starts in the Premier League and has made only 10 league appearances, most of which have come off the bench. Moving up a league was something he understandably couldn't turn down, but should he have waited another year like Jarrod Bowen did?

He is Bradford City’s skipper and is looking to help them gain promotion to League One.

2. Richard Smallwood, Bradford City

He is Bradford City's skipper and is looking to help them gain promotion to League One.

He is yet to score for the Millers this season as they prepare for their trip to Hull this weekend...

3. Tom Eaves, Rotherham United

He is yet to score for the Millers this season as they prepare for their trip to Hull this weekend...

The winger has scored once in seven matches for the Grecians in League One.

4. James Scott, Exeter City

The winger has scored once in seven matches for the Grecians in League One.

