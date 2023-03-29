A look at how Hull City’s departed players have got with their new clubs on so far this season

It has been a season of transition at Hull City following the takeover of Acun Ilicali last year. The Turkish owner invested big money into the playing squad last summer but it took a while for their new signings to gel together earlier in this campaign.

Shota Arveladze lost his job and was eventually replaced by club favourite Liam Rosenior in November. The 38-year-old has since impressed at the MKM Stadium and will be looking forward to next term.

Here is a look at how all the players who have left Hull over the past nine months or so are getting on...

1 . Keane Lewis-Potter, Brentford The winger has struggled for starts in the Premier League and has made only 10 league appearances, most of which have come off the bench. Moving up a league was something he understandably couldn't turn down, but should he have waited another year like Jarrod Bowen did? Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Richard Smallwood, Bradford City He is Bradford City's skipper and is looking to help them gain promotion to League One. Photo: George Wood

3 . Tom Eaves, Rotherham United He is yet to score for the Millers this season as they prepare for their trip to Hull this weekend... Photo: PA

4 . James Scott, Exeter City The winger has scored once in seven matches for the Grecians in League One. Photo: Bruce Rollinson