Betfair have revealed their latest odds for the so-called Sack Race.

In reverse order:

66/1 - Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Everton manager Frank Lampard - where is he in the sack race (Picture: PA)

40/1 - Steven Gerrard:

33/1 - Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe

25/1 - Thomas Frank, David Moyes

20/1 - Patrick Vieira, Antonio Conte, Graham Potter

Jesse Marsch takes charge of his first full season with Leeds United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

14/1 - Bruno Lage, Steve Cooper, Mikel Arteta

10/1 - Scott Parker, Brendan Rodgers

9/1 - Thomas Tuchel

8/1 - Marco Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is surprisingly high on the list (Picture: PA)

And the top three...

6/1 - Jesse Marsch

9/2 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

7/2 - Frank Lampard

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety last term, is the 7/2 favourite to be the first manager to lose his job in the 2022/23 campaign, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is 9/2.