'As bad as it's been in my career really': Steve Evans on a tough run - but fighting talk from the Rotherham United boss

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 28th Aug 2024, 08:57 BST
ROTHERHAM UNITED chief Steve Evans admits that the Millers' statistically poor start to the season is 'as bad as it's been' in his long managerial career to date, while vowing to fight back and find the answers after his side's latest setback at Fleetwood.

The visitors bowed out of the Carabao Cup in a 2-1 reverse, despite taking the lead in 66 seconds at the Highbury Stadium through Jamie McCart.

League Two outfit Fleetwood levelled through Ryan Graydon and the hosts cashed in on a limp opening 45 minutes from the visitors to lead with Graydon getting his second of the game.

Evans brought off Cohen Bramall, Joe Hungbo and Jack Holmes at the break and while his side dominated the second period, they could not convert numerous chances in a tale of their campaign thus far.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Evans, whose side face a Yorkshire derby at home to unbeaten Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunch-time, said: "This spell is as bad as it's been in my career really.

"You don't go and feel sorry for yourself, you get up in the morning with a spirit and you fight.

"We need to turn our dominance into goals and it needs to be sooner rather than later.

"The first-half performance, bar the first minute or so, was disjointed and lacked that effort, that passion, that commitment we're about.

"Individuals played a key part in that and some were fortunate to stay on the pitch. Second half, it's been one-way traffic. We had two or three opportunities to equalise, The second-half performance was more what we're about."

