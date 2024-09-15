'As close to a complete performance as you'll get': Michael Duff hails Huddersfield Town's 4-0 demolition of Bolton

Michael Duff hailed the ‘complete performance’ after watching his Huddersfield Town side thrash Bolton Wanderers 4-0.

Town’s win – after three-successive league and cup defeats – was their best league away victory since beating Wycombe 6-0 back in 2012.

​Josh Koroma headed third-placed Town in front from Callum Marshall’s cross after 44 minutes and then converted a 59th minute penalty after being brought down by Chris Forino.

Ben Wiles curled in a third goal after 68 minutes before home goalkeeper Nathan Baxter passed the ball straight to Antony Evans to wrap up the scoring, nine minutes from time.

Terriers boss Duff said: “I thought we were excellent. We have been asking for a complete performance. That was as close as you will get from minute one to minute 100.

“Up until the first goal it was nip and tuck though I thought we had the better of it without either side dominating.

“But from the first goal, we took over in the second half. I don’t think anyone had a poor game.

“If you get 10 or 11 players turning up you will win convincingly. If you get eight or nine you might win, six or seven you might get a draw.

“But if you only get three or four turning up you might lose.”

After Huddersfield’s recent defeats, Duff added: “They have taken a bit of flak in the last week or so but we have 12 points from five games.

“We have played Bolton, Peterborough and Rotherham away so I think anyone would have taken that at the start of the season.”

​Bolton boss Ian Evatt described Bolton’s performance as the worst he had seen since arriving at the club in 2020.

Town fans goaded Evatt with chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

And in a dramatic post-match press conference, the under pressure Wanderers boss admitted: “I don’t have any answers at the minute.

“The way we play is built round self-belief and confidence. At the minute we have zero.”

Bolton: Baxter, Forino-Joseph (Sheehan 70), Santos, Toal, Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Matete, Schon, Dempsey (Arfield 60), Collins (McAtee 76), Charles (Adeboyejo 46). Unused substitutes: Southwood, Johnston, Williams.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Lonwijk, Hogg (Joseph Hodge 69), Sorensen, Evans, Wiles (Iorpenda 80), Miller (Headley 46), Koroma (Radulovic 80), Marshall (Ladapo 69). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Pearson.