Poya Asbaghi reveals why Liam Kitching and Aaron Leya Iseka missed Barnsley's win over QPR

Domingos Quina’s second-half goal helped the relegation-threatened Tykes beat promotion-chasing QPR 1-0 to end a 13-game winless streak in the Championship.

With all sides immediately above them in the table losing, the gap to safety now stands at five points as the Reds restored some hope in their survival fight.

Kitching and Iseka have both featured regularly for Barnsley this term, having made over 20 appearances each across all competitions.

Manager Poya Asbaghi said after the game that both players were ruled out by injury but he does not yet know how long the pair will be out for.

He said: "Iseka was a late decision, he didn't feel good during training yesterday and we assessed him today but he was not fit to be in the squad.

"Kitch had a reaction after the Luton game. Let's see how long they are out, I don't know at the moment."