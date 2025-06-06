Ashley Westwood says it was strange to see Bradford City in League Two having played Premier League football for them.

Westwood is managing Hong Kong’s national team, but tries to stay in touch with the English game and keep an eye on his old clubs.

Consistently drawing the fourth tier's biggest crowds after dropping into the division in 2019, at times the Bantams felt "too big" for League Two, but it took them until Antoni Sarcevic's dramatic stoppage-time winner in May to finally get out.

Former central defender Westwood admits it was hard to comprehend them being down there having seen the club at its peak when he played there from 1998 to 2000.

"No club deserves to be somewhere but when you look at the crowds Bradford get and you look at the stadium, it always felt like it was better than a League Two club," said Westwood, who played for Bradford in the 2000 InterToto Cup before moving to Paul Jewell's Sheffield Wednesday.

"Once you've tasted that Premier League, you it's probably hard to take that they're in League Two, but the fans have always turned out in numbers.

"It wasn't too long ago I was up at Bradford celebrating 20 years since we got promoted into the Premier League. I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it felt like it was two years ago and there we were celebrating 20 years since we got promoted!"

Westwood has spoken to The Yorkshire Post about a coaching journey which has taken him to Hong Kong, a far cry from his days as a teenager in Manchester United's academy.

GOING UP: Bradford City celebrate promotion to League One in May (Image: Tony Johnson)

But being on another continent – his entire 12-year management career has been in Asia – has not seen him cut off by English football or its national association.

"I played with Sean Dyche, I speak to him regularly," says Westwood. "He came over to Hong Kong a couple of weeks after he lost his job at Everton, he was doing a little bit for the LMA.

"We managed to get out of the way up here, a few hikes for three or four days, and he got a bit of space where he could go to the pub and have a drink without getting mithered too much, go for hikes in the day, get a bit of fresh air and get to see Hong Kong and do some touristy things.

"I speak every now and again to Alex Ferguson, not lots, the odd text here and there. But if I ever need anything, I know there's the chance to call him.

BRADFORD MEMORIES: Ashley Westwood playing at Valley Parade for Northampton Town (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Colin Caldewood, a good manager who I had at Northampton, and (Shrewsbury Town manager) Michael Appleton I still speak to. Michael was in my year at Manchester United (and Westwood was his assistant at Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers).

"On my English Pro license at St George's Park in 2017 were people like Joe Edwards, assistant to Frank Lampard at Coventry, who has been at quite a few places with him Kieran McKenna, manager of Ipswich, Michael Emanello, now the director of the Saudi Pro League, he was at Chelsea at the time.

"Gary Rowett was on there, Robbie Fowler, Gary Bowyer, Dave Livermore, Neil Harris. That the reason for doing that English Pro license. It's a two-year course, eight modules. You get a strong room and you all start to learn off each other.

"Because you've done that course together, if you're ever in England and you want to watch training or speak about ideas, it's always open, as is the English FA. There's always online courses, they're always trying to meet up four five times a year to put events on.

"You always feel like you're in touch with somebody."